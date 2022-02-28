G7 countries agrees on supply of additional weapons to Ukraine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28
Trend:
The countries of the Group of Seven (G7) agreed to continue deliveries of defensive weapons to Ukraine and expand sanctions against Russia, British Foreign minister Liz Truss said following the meeting of the G7 foreign ministers on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.
"We agreed to continue deliveries of defensive weapons and equipment to Ukraine, to increase sanctions to weaken the Russian economy," tweeted L.Truss.
