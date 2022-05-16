Serbia’s capital Belgrade paralysed by hundreds of bomb threats

Serbia's capital was targeted by a slew of bomb threats on Monday, police have said, Trend reports citing Euronews.

Threats were made against schools, bridges, shopping centres, restaurants, the city zoo and a football match, bringing Belgrade rush-hour traffic to a standstill.

Police said in a statement that no explosive devices were found after more than 90 different searches and it was not immediately clear who was behind the purported emailed threats.

Nearly 100 primary schools were evacuated after the threats, as well as several restaurants, including a McDonald’s outlet and shopping malls, the zoo, the city airport, railway stations and the water supply company.

A top division football game was also postponed as police searched the stadium.

“Even though the threats seem to be false, we should not take them lightly,” said First Deputy Prime Minister Branko Ružić.