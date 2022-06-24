India stands by Afghanistan: PM Modi expresses grief over tragic earthquake

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India stands by the Afghan people in the wake of the devastating earthquake that claimed more than 1000 lives and injured hundreds of people, Trend reports citing The Print.

“Deeply saddened at the news of the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan today. My deepest condolences on loss of precious lives. India stands by the people of Afghanistan in their difficult times and is ready to provide all possible disaster relief material at the earliest,” PM Modi tweeted.

A severe earthquake struck in the early hours of this morning near the city of Khost in the southeastern part of the country. The most affected areas are in Spera District in Khost Province, and Barmala, Ziruk, Naka and Gayan districts in Paktika Province.

India has expressed condolences to all those impacted by the earthquake amid Afghanistan’s struggle to cope with a severe economic crisis since the Taliban took over last year.

More than 1,000 people were killed in Afghanistan after a powerful earthquake hit the country on Wednesday. India has expressed commitment to providing assistance and support in this hour of need.

“India expresses sympathy and condolences to the victims and their families, and to all those impacted by the tragic earthquake in Afghanistan. We share the grief of the people of Afghanistan and remain committed to providing assistance and support in this hour of need,” said External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the epicentre was 44 kilometres from Khost city, and it measured 6.1 on the Richter scale.