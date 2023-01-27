Family of five killed in Bolivia road crash

A family of five was killed Thursday in a head-on collision between a van and a dump truck carrying heavy cargo in western Bolivia, a local official said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident along a highway connecting the Bolivian city of Oruro with the community of Cala Cala was likely caused by the truck, which appeared to have been speeding and invading lanes, the director of the Oruro Department of Traffic, Col. Ricardo Zapata, told local radio station Radio Pio XII.

Images shown on television and shared on social media showed the van completely flattened under the heavy vehicle on a stretch of road about 20 kilometers from the capital of Oruro department.

Firefighters had a hard time retrieving the bodies of the victims in the van, he said.

Oruro Police confirmed the victims included a father, mother and their three children.