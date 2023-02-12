WHO chief pledges to deliver 65 tons of medical equipment to Syria

The World Health Organization (WHO) has already delivered 35 metric tons of medical equipment to earthquake-hit Syria and will deliver more in the coming days, Syria's SANA news agency quoted WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as saying, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We brought in about 35 to 37 tons of medical and health requirements, including antibiotics and biomedical equipment for conducting small operations in the hospitals, asserting that the shipment will enable the health workers to provide the required health services to the affected," Ghebreyesus said upon arrival to the country’s hardest-hit city of Aleppo on Saturday.

"Another plane will arrive in Syria during the coming two days, loaded with 30 tons of medical requirements," the Syrian news agency quoted him as saying.

In turn, Syrian Health Minister Hassan al-Ghabbash emphasized the importance of the visit, which will allow "to assess the damage inflicted by the earthquake and the reality of shortages of medical equipment and medicines in hospitals."

According to SANA’s report, Ghebreyesus will also meet with the governor of Aleppo and visit hospitals and temporary shelters for earthquake survivors.