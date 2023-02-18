18 migrants found dead in truck near Bulgarian capital

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
18 February 2023
At least 18 migrants were found dead in an abandoned truck near Bulgaria's capital Sofia on Friday, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to initial information, the truck has illegally carried about 40 migrants, who were hidden in a place under some transported timber, the ministry said.

Currently, "18 of them have died" and some survivors have been transported to a hospital, the ministry said.

There was no information about a traffic accident with the truck. Some migrants said the truck drivers had escaped, the ministry added.

Investigation is underway, according to the authority.

