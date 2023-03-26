2 killed in landslide in western Indonesia

A landslide triggered by heavy rain damaged a worship center and killed two people in the Indonesian province of West Sumatra on Saturday, a local official said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The disaster took place at around 6 a.m. local time in Agam Regency of the western province. Bambang Warsito, head of the regency's disaster mitigation agency, told local media that the two victims were inside the worship building hit by the landslide.

He said the landslide in the area was caused by torrential rains since Friday.

Disasters like floods and landslides often occur in Indonesia during the rainy season.