Musk says he has found a new CEO for Twitter

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday that he has found a new chief executive for the social media platform and that she will be starting in about 6 weeks, Trend reports citing Reuters.

"My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops," Musk said in a tweet.

Musk, however, did not name the candidate.

The move is likely to allay Tesla investors' concerns, who have been increasingly worried about the time that Musk is devoting to turning around Twitter.

Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) shares jumped 2.4% in volume spike on the news.

Musk, who said in November he expected to reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the social media company, has previously not named any prospective candidates.