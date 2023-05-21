Japan announce sending another batch of military aid to Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The Japanese Foreign Ministry said that the country will send 100 vehicles of self-defense forces and 30 thousand food rations to Ukraine, the ministry's website says, Trend reports.

Also, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced the decision to accept the wounded Ukrainian military in the hospitals of the country's self-defense forces, the Foreign Ministry noted.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. In particular, the politicians discussed the material and technical capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.