PM Modi’s historic state visit to Egypt - strengthening bonds and forging new horizons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. In a momentous stride towards deeper diplomatic ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is embarking on a significant two day state visit to Egypt on June 24-25, following an invitation from President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. This visit holds immense significance, as it not only marks PM Modi’s inaugural trip to Egypt but also stands as the first official bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister since 1997. While previous encounters have been sporadic and focused on multilateral events, this visit sets a new precedent for collaboration and mutual understanding.

His journey to Egypt follows President el-Sisi’s recent visit to India as the esteemed chief guest on Republic Day, further cementing the foundation of amity between the two nations. The Indian Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Cairo from the US, the capital of Egypt, on the afternoon of June 24, commencing an itinerary that promises both substance and symbolism.

The visit begins with Modi engaging with the India Unit, an exclusive assembly of high-level ministers personally assembled by President el-Sisi upon his return from India earlier this year. This strategic interaction will be followed by a meeting with the vibrant Indian community residing in Egypt, affording Modi the opportunity to connect with notable individuals from this close-knit Diaspora.

On June 25, Modi will visit the awe-inspiring Al-Hakim Mosque, a magnificently refurbished 11th-century architectural marvel, courtesy of the Dawoodi Bohra community. In a gesture of reverence, the Prime Minister will pay homage to Indian soldiers who valiantly fought for Egypt during World War I, paying his respects at the hallowed Heliopolis war grave cemetery on Nabil el Wakkad Street.

The focus of the visit lies in the official engagements at the Egyptian presidency, where he will engage in bilateral talks with President el-Sisi. This crucial exchange of ideas and aspirations is anticipated to culminate in the signing of several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and agreements between the two nations, strengthening the foundations of collaboration across various domains.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, emphasizing the robust political exchanges between India and Egypt, highlighted the magnitude of ministerial-level interactions that have taken place. From previous visits by the Indian External Affairs Minister, Defense Minister, and Minister of Environment to reciprocal trips made by Egyptian government ministers, the stage has been set for an even more profound bond between these nations.

Notably, in sync with the visit, a delegation led by the esteemed Chairperson of the Suez Canal Authority was in Delhi to identify further avenues of cooperation and opening new doors of opportunity.

With an unwavering commitment to forging lasting partnerships and exploring untapped potential, this visit signifies a renewed era of collaboration and progress between two nations united in their pursuit of prosperity and peace.