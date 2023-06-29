UK eyes trade deal with India - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that his country wants to strike a trade deal that is ambitious and beneficial to both nations, Trend reports.

“We want to strike a truly ambitious trade deal that benefits both our nations, bringing tremendous opportunities to businesses and consumers, both in India and here at home,” he said, as per Downing Street. Mr. Sunak was speaking at a Downing Street reception for ‘U.K.-India Week’, an event organised by advocacy group India Global Forum.

“And we should be ambitious — just look around,” Mr. Sunak said. “Here we are — in Downing Street, with a Prime Minister of Indian heritage, with all of you at the top of your game, leaders in your fields, showing that anything is possible,” he said.

India and the UK concluded their tenth round of trade discussions on June 9, with 50 sessions and across 10 policy areas, according to a U.K. government readout.