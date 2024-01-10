North Korean leader reveals state considered bitter enemy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The leader of the DPRK, Kim Jong Un, said that the Republic of Korea has become the most hostile country from the point of view of Pyongyang, Trend reports.

According to information, he said this during his visit to defense industry enterprises.

"Kim Jong-un noted that now is the time to characterize the Republic of Korea as the most hostile country for the DPRK," the report emphasizes.

According to the North Korean leader, the country has been engaged in an "evil conflict" with the DPRK for almost 80 years. He noted that Pyongyang should prioritize strengthening its defense and nuclear deterrence capabilities.

In early January, North Korea assessed the risk of war with South Korea in 2024.