World Materials 17 January 2024 08:26 (UTC +04:00)
Crisis in Red Sea poses serious risks to oil supplies - Chevron

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The crisis in the Red Sea poses serious risks to oil supplies due to increased Houthi attacks on ships, which could lead to price changes, the head of the American oil and gas company Chevron Mike Wirth said, Trend reports.

According to him, this could lead to price changes.

"This is a very serious situation and it seems to be getting worse," he said.

The head of the company emphasized that Chevron continues to transport oil through this region and works closely with the US Navy.

