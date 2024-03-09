Pakistan elects new president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Coalition candidate led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif elected President of Pakistan for second time, Trend reports.

According to information, Asif Ali Zardari won the elections to both houses of the Pakistani parliament and to the legislative bodies of four provinces of the country, gaining 411 votes. His opponent, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, who was supported by supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, managed to get only 181 votes.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his victory.