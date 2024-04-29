Saudi Arabia's FM calls on Europe to support creation of Palestinian state

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud called on European governments to support the implementation of the solution to the creation of a Palestinian state, which would prevent further conflicts in the Middle East, said Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud at a special session of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh, Trend reports.

"Our European partners are engaged in discussions about the implementation of a two-state solution, but we must move from talk to concrete steps, and this cannot be left to the discretion of the warring parties. We, the international community, and especially those countries that have the most influence, as well as the [UN] Security Council, must intervene," he said.

According to the minister, “the majority of Saudi Arabia’s partners in the international community” are in favor of resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict based on the two-state principle.