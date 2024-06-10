Verstappen wins Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Dutchman Max Verstappen from the Red Bull team won the Canadian Grand Prix, the next stage of the Formula 1 world championship, Trend reports.

Briton Lando Norris from McLaren rose to second place, and his compatriot George Russell, representing Mercedes, took third place on the podium.

Verstappen extended his lead in the individual standings with 194 points. In second place is Monegasque Charles Leclerc from Ferrari with 138 points. Leclerc, like his teammate Carlos Sainz from Spain, failed to finish the race in Canada. Norris takes third place in the individual standings with 131 points.