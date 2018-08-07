Saudi state airline Saudia suspends flights to and from Toronto

7 August 2018 02:28 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi state airline Saudia said in a post on its official Twitter account that it was suspending flights to and from Toronto, the latest in a series of measures the kingdom announced on Monday in its diplomatic row with Canada, Reuters reported.

The kingdom froze new trade and investment with Canada on Sunday after Ottawa urged Riyadh to free arrested rights activists. It also recalled its ambassador and gave the Canadian ambassador 24 hours to leave the country.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Saudi Arabia to keep gasoline prices unchanged
Arab World 01:00
Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi ballistic missile targeting Najran
Arab World 00:17
Permanent exhibition of goods under Made in Azerbaijan brand to be organized in Bahrain
Economy news 6 August 09:37
Saudi Arabia expels Canadian Ambassador in human rights row
Other News 6 August 02:43
Permanent exhibition of goods under Made in Azerbaijan brand to be organized in Bahrain
Economy news 5 August 08:52
Saudi Arabia resumes oil exports via Bab al-Mandab strait
Arab World 4 August 18:34
Latest
Brazil auto exports slide 21 percent in month on Argentina crisis
Other News 04:00
Polish tourists killed in sightseeing plane crash in Alaska
US 03:15
Rouhani says U.S. will regret imposing sanctions on Iran
Politics 01:45
Saudi Arabia to keep gasoline prices unchanged
Arab World 01:00
Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi ballistic missile targeting Najran
Arab World 00:17
Haitian president nominates new PM
Other News 6 August 23:44
Fireball near Bologna airport after road crash explosion
Europe 6 August 23:11
Venezuela detains 6 in failed drone attack against Maduro
Other News 6 August 22:42
Russian, Brazilian security chiefs discuss bilateral cooperation
Russia 6 August 22:11