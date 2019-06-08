Militants attack 2 Syrian provinces in past 24 hours

8 June 2019 04:30 (UTC+04:00)

Militant groups shelled settlements in the Syrian provinces of Hama and Latakia over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defence Ministry's Centre for Syrian Reconciliation said in a statement, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

"Over the past day, terrorists have attacked Ikko, Djub al-Zarur (two times), al-Areimi, Tall-Metwasi, Safsafa, Mamuhiyah, Kinsabba, Akch-Baer, Nahshabba and Ain al-Hammam in Latakia province; Karkad and Kara-Jurn in Hama province, districts of Hamdaniyah and al-Zahra in Aleppo city", the statement read.

Over the same period, the reconciliation centre conducted a humanitarian operation in Kafer-Aqid settlement in Hama province, according to the statement.

Earlier this week, militants perpetrated several attacks in the north of the Hama province. On Friday, local media reported that the military was engaged in violent clashes with militants. The clashes erupted after terror groups attacked several Syrian military positions along the disengagement line in the area, the state-run Ikhbariya news outlet reported.

The outlet noted that the attacks were followed by a drone attack by militants on a military helicopter pad in the settlement of Jubb Ramlah in the north of Hama.

According to local media, at least two civilians were injured by terrorist shelling in Syria’s western city of Hama.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations.

Russia and Turkey, along with Iran, are guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus by supporting the struggle against terrorist groups, providing humanitarian aid to local residents, and facilitating the return of refugees.

