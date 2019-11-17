Safadi Withdraws His Candidacy to Be Lebanon's Next Prime Minister

Mohammad Safadi has withdrawn his candidacy to be the next leader of the Lebanese government, LBCI and al-Jadeed reported on Saturday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Earlier this week, Safadi, who had served as finance minister, agreed to be Lebanon's PM nominee, the local media reported.

At the end of October, Prime Minister Saad Hariri had announced his resignation, amid the ongoing demonstrations that started in Lebanon on 17 October over the government's intent to raise taxes on online calls.

Hariri will though remain at the post until a new government is formed.

