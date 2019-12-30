US drone attacks in Iraq leave 25 fighters killed, 51 injured

30 December 2019 03:54 (UTC+04:00)

The death toll from the drone attacks of the United States against Kata'ib Hezbollah militia in Iraq stands at 25, with 51 people injured, the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, also known as Hashd al-Shaabi, said in a statement on Monday. Earlier, Hashd al-Shaabi reported of 19 people killed and 35 others injured, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The number of casualties may grow, as some remain in critical condition.

On Sunday, the US forces have carried out strikes targeting five Kata'ib Hezbollah facilities in Syria and Iraq, including weapons storage locations and command and control bases, the US Defence Department said in a statement. The Pentagon said it was retaliation for the group's recent attack on a US base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk.

On Friday, the US accused Kata'ib Hezbollah of involvement in a deadly rocket attack on the K1 military base outside Kirkuk. The attack claimed the life of a US civilian contractor and left several US service members with light injuries.

No group took immediate responsibility for Friday's attack.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Small plane crash leaves one dead in Maryland
US 02:59
At least 2 reportedly killed in church shooting in Texas
US 00:01
Information from US helps detain two Russians plotting terror attacks in St. Petersburg
Russia 29 December 23:00
Uzbekistan to boost profitability of agricultural products by 70%
Business 29 December 09:11
Pompeo arrives in Iraq 24 hours after rocket attack on Iraqi military base
US 29 December 07:54
Over 10B tons of products exported from Iran’s Kermanshah province to Iraq
Business 28 December 20:18
Latest
Dozens of thousands people evacuated in Australia's Victoria amid bushfires
Other News 04:58
Small plane crash leaves one dead in Maryland
US 02:59
Russian military police patrol Syria's Aleppo, Hasakah provinces
Russia 01:56
Presidential election runoff continues in calm in Guinea-Bissau
Other News 00:58
At least 2 reportedly killed in church shooting in Texas
US 00:01
Information from US helps detain two Russians plotting terror attacks in St. Petersburg
Russia 29 December 23:00
Blast hits military parade in Yemen, at least six dead
Arab World 29 December 22:20
Eurogas: Employment in the gas sector can increase to around 600K jobs in future
Oil&Gas 29 December 21:55
Two men shot dead in eastern Saudi city were driving car bomb
Arab World 29 December 21:18