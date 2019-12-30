US drone attacks in Iraq leave 25 fighters killed, 51 injured

The death toll from the drone attacks of the United States against Kata'ib Hezbollah militia in Iraq stands at 25, with 51 people injured, the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, also known as Hashd al-Shaabi, said in a statement on Monday. Earlier, Hashd al-Shaabi reported of 19 people killed and 35 others injured, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The number of casualties may grow, as some remain in critical condition.

On Sunday, the US forces have carried out strikes targeting five Kata'ib Hezbollah facilities in Syria and Iraq, including weapons storage locations and command and control bases, the US Defence Department said in a statement. The Pentagon said it was retaliation for the group's recent attack on a US base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk.

On Friday, the US accused Kata'ib Hezbollah of involvement in a deadly rocket attack on the K1 military base outside Kirkuk. The attack claimed the life of a US civilian contractor and left several US service members with light injuries.

No group took immediate responsibility for Friday's attack.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news