Egypt reports 139 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths
Egypt on Thursday reported 139 new cases of the new coronavirus, bringing its total since the start of the outbreak to 1,699, according to a health ministry statement, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The Arab world’s most populous country also recorded 15 new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 118.
