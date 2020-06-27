Qatar reports 879 new COVID-19 cases, 93,663 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Saturday announced 879 new infections of COVID-19, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 93,633, official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 1,153 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 77,225, while the death toll increased by one more case to 110, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

The ministry attributed the increase in coronavirus infections to gatherings and visits as well as ignoring the preventive measures such as staying at home and social distancing.

A total of 345,691 people in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far.