Qatar reports 268 new COVID-19 cases, 116,224 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Thursday announced 268 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 116,224, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 266 more recovered from the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 112,924, while the fatalities remained 193 as no new deaths were reported, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 572,273 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far.