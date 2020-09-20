128 new COVID-19 infections confirmed in Egypt

Egypt registered on Saturday night 128 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 101,900, said its Health Ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In a statement, the ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed said 17 patients died from the disease in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 5,750.

Meanwhile, 708 others were cured and discharged from hospitals, increasing the total recoveries to 88,666.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the viral disease on March 8.

Around mid-June, Egypt saw a peak of COVID-19 daily infections and deaths, and then both started to gradually decline in the first week of July.

Amid declining COVID-19 infections and fatalities as well as increasing recoveries, Egypt has been easing relevant restrictions over the past couple of months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.