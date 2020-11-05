Flydubai to launch Tel Aviv - Dubai flights

UAE low-cost airline flydubai will launch Tel Aviv - Dubai flights on November 26. The airline will operate two flights each day, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

Flydubai will be the first airline to operate on the route with Israir Airlines and Tourism Ltd. commencing daily flights on December 2. Arkia Airlines Ltd. will begin daily flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai on December 20. All airlines will need final approval from Israel and the UAE with the two countries having agreed mutual via exemptions.

Flydubai's flights can already be booked from the carrier's website with fares starting at $180 in each direction including up to 7 kilograms of baggage, or $203 in each direction with up to 20 kilograms baggage. A flexible ticket that can be cancelled costs $240 in each direction.

Unusually for a low-cost carrier flydubai also offers business class options, with fares starting at $800 in each direction on the Tel Aviv - Dubai route.