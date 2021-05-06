Qatar reports 645 new COVID-19 cases, 208,877 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Wednesday announced 645 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 208,877, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 1,385 more people recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 196,906, while the fatalities increased by six to 489, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,927,819 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far, while the total number of vaccine doses administered is 1,701,914.