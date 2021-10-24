UN's Guterres welcomes Saudi Arabia's climate initiatives in call with King Salman

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Saturday and welcomed the green initiatives announced by the Kingdom to reduce greenhouse gases emissions, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced on Saturday that the world's top oil exporter will reach ‘net zero’ emissions by 2060.

“The Secretary General welcomed the Green Saudi Initiative and the Green Middle East Initiative, and praised the initiatives announced by the Crown Prince, describing them as a major step towards protecting the environment and facing the challenges of climate change,” state news agency SPA reported.

King Salman asserted the Kingdom’s interest in environmental issues, clean energy and climate change as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.