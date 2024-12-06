Iraq to hold international meeting on Syria situation - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Iraq will take the initiative to hold a meeting of several countries to discuss the situation in Syria, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said at a joint press conference with his Syrian and Iranian counterparts in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, Trend reports.

"By sending humanitarian aid, we underscore our support for the Syrian people, and Baghdad will take the initiative to hold a meeting of several countries to discuss the Syrian issue," the minister said.

He also called for an urgent convening of the Arab League at the ministerial level and said that Baghdad would use all diplomatic means to achieve a solution to the situation in Syria.