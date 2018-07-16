China, EU agree to promote multilateralism, support free trade

16 July 2018 09:05 (UTC+04:00)

China and the European Union (EU) on Monday agreed to jointly work to safeguard the rules-based international order, promote multilateralism, and support free trade, Xinhua reported.

The agreement was reached during the 20th China-EU leaders' meeting, which was co-chaired by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, European Council President Donald Tusk, and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

China and the EU, as two major forces and economies of the world, have the joint responsibility to safeguard the rules-based international order, advocate multilateralism, support free trade, and promote world peace, stability, and development in the current international situation, a press release from the meeting said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Nearly 100,000 residents evacuated before flood peak passes Chongqing
China 14 July 22:41
China auto firms to set up ride-sharing platform
China 14 July 16:25
Defense minister hails support of EU, NATO to Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity (PHOTO)
Politics 14 July 15:26
U.S. lifts ban on suppliers selling to China's ZTE
US 14 July 12:21
US lifts ban on suppliers selling to China's ZTE
US 14 July 02:38
Chinese imports to U.S. ports start peaking early amid tariff threat
China 13 July 19:07
Latest
Rasht-Astara railway opening way for expansion of regional trade - envoy
Business 09:22
Iran plans to find new markets to export rugs – deputy minister
Business 09:22
Milestone in Uzbek tourism industry: e-visas introduced
Tourism 09:21
Switzerland buys gasoline from Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 09:20
Uzbekistan to strengthen financial sector, aiming Top-20 of Doing Business
Economy news 09:07
Violent Nicaragua protests claim another 10 lives: rights group
Other News 08:35
Azerbaijani bank tests mobile e-signature service
ICT 08:24
Equinor talks on plans for development of Azerbaijani oil and gas fields
Oil&Gas 07:05
Scores of Nigerian troops missing after Boko Haram ambush: local media
Other News 06:05