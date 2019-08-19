China to build tourist town on ancient philosopher

An eastern Chinese city will build a cultural and tourist town in the name of ancient thinker Wang Yangming, whose Confucian philosophies are influential in many parts of Asia, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Known as Wang's hometown, Yuyao in Zhejiang Province on Saturday launched the project to build the Yangming Ancient Town and develop cultural and tourist products that help visitors better understand the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) philosopher and educator.

The city government of Yuyao said it also aimed to build a research base on the Confucianist school of heart, of which Wang was a leading figure, and facilitate academic exchanges.

Local authorities said Wang's old residence in the city has received over 3 million visits since its opening in 2007.

Wang Yangming, whose real name is Wang Shouren, was an influential figure in the history of Confucianism and is best known for his theory that knowledge can only be obtained through simultaneous actions.

