Tourism plane crash kills three in central France: report

A tourism plane crash on Monday had killed three people, including a minor, in Mazoires, central France, Xinhua reported.

The plane, which took off from Issoudun airfield en route to Aveyron, southwest France fell down at around 12:30 a.m. local time (1030 GMT), the newspaper La Montagne said in its report.

The three passengers on board, a man and two women, were all killed in the crash, it added.

It's unknown yet whether the crash was caused by the pilot's fault or the plane's mechanic problems.

An investigation is underway to identify the real cause of the incident.

