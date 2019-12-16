EU Commission approves shipping support in five countries

16 December 2019 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

The European Commission said on Monday it had approved maritime transport support schemes in five EU countries - Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Poland and Sweden, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

“The schemes encourage ship registration in Europe and contribute to the global competitiveness of the sector without unduly distorting competition,” the Commission said in a statement.

The Commission said that all five countries’ “seafarer” schemes would apply benefits to all vessels flying the flag of any EU country. Cyprus and Estonia also have a tonnage tax scheme, with taxation of dividends, which the Commission said ensured the same treatment as for shareholders in any other sector.

