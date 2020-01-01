Let's get Brexit done and end division in 2020, Johnson tells Britons

1 January 2020 04:05 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would bring his divided nation back together next year when Britain leaves the European Union, telling Britons they were set for a “fantastic year and a remarkable decade”, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Fresh from winning a large parliamentary majority in an election just over two weeks ago, Johnson said in a New Year’s message that his first job was to ensure Brexit was delivered, more than three years after Britain voted to leave the EU, and then to heal the wounds the vote had opened.

“As we say goodbye to 2019, we can also turn the page on the division, rancour and uncertainty which has dominated public life and held us back for far too long,” he said.

“Now we have a new parliament, elected by the people to deliver the people’s priorities, which will finally respect the referendum and deliver Brexit. So we’ll get Brexit done before the end of this month,” he added.

Johnson has already won initial approval for his EU divorce deal and the final stages of ratification will begin when lawmakers return after Christmas in time for a Jan. 31 exit.

He will then begin talks on forging a new trading relationship with the bloc, having said those negotiations would not be extended beyond the end of 2020.

With an eye on voters in northern and central England who broke their long tradition of backing the opposition Labour Party to support him in the election, Johnson also said the state-run NHS health service would be his top priority while vowing that extra funding for education and infrastructure would be spread “more fairly”.

“We will do all of this while keeping your taxes low,” he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Only monolithic Britain can ensure long-term interests of the United States
Commentary 30 December 2019 12:25
UK honours recipients' addresses accidentally leaked online
Europe 29 December 2019 01:15
Russia, UK buy petroleum products in Turkmenistan
Business 23 December 2019 09:38
Trump invites Britain's Johnson to the White House in new year
US 22 December 2019 08:51
Subsea7, Saipem to benefit from increasing offshore wind capacity
Oil&Gas 20 December 2019 11:17
Uzbekistan’s National Bank signs loan agreement with British Frontera Capital
Finance 19 December 2019 11:39
Latest
North Korea's Kim says world to see 'new strategic weapon' in the near future
Other News 03:19
Brazil hikes minimum wage more than expected, eyes extra fiscal discipline as a result
Other News 02:25
Gazprom, Belarus extended their gas contracts for a year, set gas price for two months
Russia 01:32
President Aliyev: All goals we set ourselves at the beginning of the year have been successfully fulfilled and Azerbaijan has successfully developed (VIDEO)
Politics 00:36
Trump says U.S.-China trade deal will be signed on January 15
US 31 December 2019 23:43
Thousands trapped on Australian beaches by dangerous bushfires
Other News 31 December 2019 23:07
U.S. personnel of embassy in Baghdad secure: State Department
US 31 December 2019 22:24
UN chief says youth "greatest source" of hope in New Year message
World 31 December 2019 21:44
Additional forces being sent to U.S. embassy in Baghdad: Pentagon chief
US 31 December 2019 21:01