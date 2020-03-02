Bank of England says working with partners to offset coronavirus impact

The Bank of England said it was working with Britain’s finance ministry and international partners to protect the country’s banking system and its economy from the impact of the spread of coronavirus, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

“The Bank continues to monitor developments and is assessing its potential impacts on the global and UK economies and financial systems,” a BoE spokesperson said.

“The Bank is working closely with HM Treasury and the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) - as well as our international partners - to ensure all necessary steps are taken to protect financial and monetary stability.”