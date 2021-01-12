Merkel sees coronavirus lockdown until early April
Chancellor Angela Merkel has told lawmakers in her conservative party that she expects a lockdown in Germany to curb the spread of the coronavirus to last until the start of April, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“If we don’t manage to stop this British virus, then we will have 10 times the number of cases by Easter. We need eight to 10 more weeks of tough measures,” Bild quoted Merkel as saying.
Latest
Liberation of Azerbaijan’s occupied territories to play leading role in establishment of Pax-Caucasia
Proud moment for Karnataka! India's first toy cluster to come up in Bhanapur village of Koppal district
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents updated list of servicemen who died as martyrs in Karabakh war