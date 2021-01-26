German exporters more upbeat, sentiment hits highest since October
Sentiment among German exporters in the industrial sector improved significantly this month, hitting its highest since October, the Ifo economic institute said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“Clarity on Brexit and the U.S. presidency, a robust industrial economy and the start of global vaccinations have led to cautious optimism in the German export industry,” Ifo President Clemens Fuest said.
