Sweden sets new daily COVID-19 case record

Sweden set a new daily record for COVID-19 cases, registering 89,888 cases on Jan. 25, health agency data showed on Wednesday as a fourth wave of the virus mounted across the country, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The daily infection figures are typically revised somewhat as any delayed records of additional cases are added to the national total for a given day. The previous record of 87,446 cases was set on Jan. 20.

Sweden's government announced new restrictions this month as the more contagious omicron variant has spread rapidly, putting strain on the country's healthcare system.