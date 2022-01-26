Sweden sets new daily COVID-19 case record
Sweden set a new daily record for COVID-19 cases, registering 89,888 cases on Jan. 25, health agency data showed on Wednesday as a fourth wave of the virus mounted across the country, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The daily infection figures are typically revised somewhat as any delayed records of additional cases are added to the national total for a given day. The previous record of 87,446 cases was set on Jan. 20.
Sweden's government announced new restrictions this month as the more contagious omicron variant has spread rapidly, putting strain on the country's healthcare system.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Iran, Azerbaijan negotiating to change truck transportation route to outskirts of Astara city - RMTO
Integration of road bridge across Astarachay River into "North-South" ITC to benefit entire region - expert
No one should doubt that new legislation on media in Azerbaijan will meet modern developments - Azerbaijani Media Dev't Agency
Russian companies submitted 14 applications for participation in restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories - ambassador
Moscow shares Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's approach, vision on trilateral working group - ambassador
Russian ambassador talks upcoming 20th anniversary meeting of Russia-Azerbaijan intergovernmental commission
Meetings of Azerbaijani, Armenian public figures to contribute to normalization of ties – Russian ambassador