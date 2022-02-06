Queen Elizabeth marks 70 years on throne

Britain's Queen Elizabeth marks the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the throne on Sunday, Trend reports citing NHK.

The Queen assumed the throne on February 6 in 1952 at the age of 25. She is the country's longest-serving monarch.

As a symbol of unity of the United Kingdom, she has visited other nations, both inside and outside the British Commonwealth.

In recent years, the Queen has used social media in an effort to promote a royal family more accessible to the public.

She has spoken online to healthcare workers and volunteers as concern grew in society amid the coronavirus pandemic. She called for unity of people in a televised speech.

In an opinion poll conducted last year, 81 percent of respondents aged 65 or older said the monarchy should be preserved. But only 31 percent of those aged between 18 and 24 said so.

University of Buckingham Professor of History Jane Ridley described Queen Elizabeth as an important figure to Britons, calling her just like their grandmothers.

She also noted that the royal family is facing a challenge to become one fit for a new era while maintaining support from the public.