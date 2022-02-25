Russian president ready to send delegation to Minsk for holding talks with Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to send a Russian delegation to Minsk, Belarus for holding talks with Ukraine, Press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov told reporters, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

“In response to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal, President Putin is ready to send a Russian delegation to Minsk consisting of the representatives of the ministry of defense, the foreign ministry and the presidential administration for holding the negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation,” Peskov said.