Europe 28 February 2022 12:06 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

Trend:

Grocery stores and public transport start working in Ukraine’s Kyiv city from 08:00 (GMT+2), the Kyiv City State Administration said via Telegram channel, Trend reports with reference to the Ukrainian Independent Information Agency of News (UNIAN).

According to the message, fewer metro trains will run than usual. The Kyiv City State Administration asks residents not to go out and not to walk in the city without any need.

“The curfew has not been lifted,” the message said. “It continues from February 28, as it was previously set, from 22:00 through 07:00 (GMT+2).”

According to the message, last night was quiet in Kyiv, there were skirmishes and battles with the sabotage and reconnaissance groups. The city was intensively prepared for the defense at night.

“Therefore, when you enter the city after 08:00 (GMT+2), you will see fortifications, anti-tank hedgehogs that have been installed on the streets of Kyiv,” the administration said. “The clashes are underway in almost every district of Kyiv. Therefore, go out only in case of emergency, when it is necessary to buy food or medicine.”

According to the message, the people of Kyiv were urged to join forces and help each other.

“Ask the neighbors, especially the elderly or members of families whose relatives are defending Ukraine, if they need help,” the message said. “You should also guard the apartments of neighbors who have left the city to prevent looting.”

