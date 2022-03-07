Slovenia to send thousands of Starlink stations to Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 7

Trend:

Slovenia will send up to 5,000 Starlink satellite internet stations to Ukraine in the coming days, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal wrote on Twitter, Trend reports referring to the Ukrainian media.

"Slovenia collects all available StarLink satellite internet stations in the EU. It is expected that up to 5,000 pieces will be sent to Ukraine in the coming days," he wrote.