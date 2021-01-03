Israel reports 5,289 new COVID-19 cases, 433,799 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 5,289 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 433,799, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll of the virus in Israel increased to 3,384 with 28 new fatalities. The total recoveries rose to 381,714 after 1,803 new recovered cases were added.

On Friday, the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel surpassed one million, Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Twitter. This is about 10.8 percent of people vaccinated out of a population of nearly 9.3 million.