Israel reports 1,389 new COVID-19 cases, active cases surpass 9,000

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 1,389 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the tally in the country to 855,552, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Israel increased by 760 to 9,134, the highest since March 28, the ministry said.

The death toll from the virus in Israel rose by two to 6,454. The total recoveries from the disease climbed to 839,964 after 627 newly recovered cases were added, it added.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel surpassed 5.75 million, or 61.6 percent of its total population.