Israel reports 4,221 new COVID-19 cases

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 4,221 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 897,326, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel rose by 19 to 6,535, the ministry said.

The number of active cases rose to 31,736, the highest since March 13, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 257 to 324, the ministry added.

The total recoveries from the virus in Israel climbed to 859,055 after 795 newly recovered cases were added.

So far, the number of people who have received the first dose of vaccine in Israel stands at over 5.8 million, or 62.2 percent of its total population, while over 5.39 million have been vaccinated with the second dose, and over 420,000 with the third dose.