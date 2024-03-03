No end to war in Gaza until Hamas destroyed - Israeli Defense Minister

Bakı. Trend:

Israel will not end military operations in the Gaza Strip until Hamas is destroyed, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said, Trend reports.

"We will not end this war until we destroy Hamas," he said.

Galant also noted that there will be no situation in which the war in Gaza will end without the destruction of Hamas.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.