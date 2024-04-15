IDF promises to respond to Iranian attack

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Israel is considering possible actions in response to the attack carried out from Iranian territory, the Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Herzi Halevi said, Trend reports.

"We are considering further steps. The launch of such a number of missiles, cruise missiles and UAVs into the territory of the State of Israel from Iran will be met with a response," Halevi said.

On April 14, Iran confirmed that it had launched an operation against Israel and fired dozens of drones and missiles at Israel.

On April 1, an Israeli airstrike in the Mezze district of Damascus killed 13 people, including the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria and Lebanon, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and his deputy, Mohammad Haji Rahimi. Since then, tensions between Iran and Israel have increased.