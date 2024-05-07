Israel decides to continue operation in Rafah

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The Israeli military cabinet unanimously decided to continue military operation in the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said, Trend reports.

"The Israeli military cabinet unanimously decided that Israel will continue the operation in Rafah to exert military pressure on Hamas, facilitate the release of hostages and achieve other military goals. Israel considers Hamas's response proposal on Gaza insufficient," the statement said.

At the same time, the office also announced Israel's intention to send a delegation to Cairo to continue negotiations on the situation in Gaza.

Yesterday the Palestinian Hamas movement has informed Egyptian and Qatari mediators that it approves of their proposed draft agreement to establish a truce in the Gaza Strip.