Mum who had eight miscarriages gives birth to baby boy on New Year's Day

2 January 2018 03:48 (UTC+04:00)

A mum who has suffered the heartache of eight miscarriages has welcomed the new year with a beautiful baby boy, Mirror reports.

Emma Parker and her husband Craig welcomed Charlie Al-Derrick Parker into the world at 11.30am on New Year's Day.

The couple had been trying for a baby for six years and had conceived eight times, only for the pregnancies to end in miscarriages.

They then went through two rounds of IVF which failed, but they then conceived again naturally.

Charlie was one of the first babies to arrive at Lincoln County Hospital in 2018.

Charlie, who weighed 5lb 13oz, was due on January 9 but due to complications was delivered today by cesarean section.

The couple said they were delighted at the birth of their son and could not wait to take him home.

