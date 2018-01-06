Liverpool agree £142 million deal to sell Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona

6 January 2018 23:33 (UTC+04:00)

Philippe Coutinho is set to fly to Barcelona to finalise his €160 million (£142m) move to the Catalan giants after Liverpool finally agreed an extraordinary deal to sell the Brazil international, The Telegraph reports.

The fee is the biggest ever received by a British club - as well as the biggest ever paid by a Spanish one - and is the third-highest ever in the world after Neymar’s world record €222m (£197m) move to Paris Saint-Germain and the €180m (£160m) the French club are also paying for Kylian Mbappe.

Exclusively revealed by Telegraph Sport, the deal was agreed on Saturday afternoon after months of delicate negotiations, with Barcelona paying a significant portion of the money up-front and then a number of guaranteed add-ons. Importantly, it means Liverpool will eventually receive the full €160m.

