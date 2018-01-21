Iraqi court sentences German woman to death for joining Daesh

21 January 2018 16:52 (UTC+04:00)

An Iraqi court on Sunday sentenced a German citizen of Arab descent to death for joining the Daesh terror group, the Sputnik reported, citing Reuters news agency.

According to the report, the sentenced woman was caught during the battle against Daesh in the Iraqi city of Mosul last year. However, the spokesman refused to identify the criminal by name, the agency stated, adding that she could appeal the sentence.

In December, Iraqi authorities reportedly detained eight women from Germany, suspecting them of participation in Daesh activities.

Bagdad announced Daesh's defeat in the years-long fight against the Iraqi forces on December 9, 2017, following the liberation of the country's second largest city of Mosul, considered by the terror group to be the capital of their self-proclaimed caliphate since 2014.

About 30,000 troops from the Iraqi Armed Forces, Kurdish Peshmerga fighters and Shia militias participated in the Mosul liberation operation, begun in October 2016.

The country fell into Daesh hands in June 2014, when the terror group started quickly seizing the territory throughout that year. However, slowly but surely, they have been pushed back.

